Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Public Storage (PSA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 69.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,160,411,000 after acquiring an additional 290,505 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 19.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,736,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,528,235,000 after buying an additional 1,116,634 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,360,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,863,000 after buying an additional 57,564 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,350,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,854,000 after buying an additional 18,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,579,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after buying an additional 50,027 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA stock opened at $204.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $180.48 and a 1-year high of $234.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 55.38%. The business had revenue of $706.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.20%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Gary E. Pruitt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $1,016,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.14, for a total value of $3,182,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Public Storage from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Public Storage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $202.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.58.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At September 30, 2018, we had interests in 2,418 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 161 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 228 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

