LEGACY HSG CORP/SH (LEGH) Director Purchases $324,000.00 in Stock

LEGACY HSG CORP/SH (NASDAQ:LEGH) Director Mark E. Bennett bought 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $324,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. LEGACY HSG CORP/SH has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

About LEGACY HSG CORP/SH

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides services for the transport of mobile homes; offers wholesale financing services to dealers and mobile home parks; and provides retail financing services to consumers.

