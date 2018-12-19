Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,628,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,398 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.44% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $365,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 7,719.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS opened at $171.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $166.53 and a 1-year high of $275.31.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The investment management company reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 25.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Atlantic Securities cut Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.27.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

