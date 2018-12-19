Legal & General Group Plc Has $437.06 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,806,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 42,716 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $437,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $746,818,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $303,908,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $266,540,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $206,665,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,879,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,512,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,536 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW opened at $91.46 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.16 and a 12 month high of $117.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 72.47% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. Wedbush set a $95.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.92.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director Brian C. Rogers bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $880,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $880,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. It offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating, and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows, and doors.

