Legal & General Group Plc Increases Position in Danaher Co. (DHR)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,972,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,042 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.42% of Danaher worth $323,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Danaher by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 370,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,274,000 after purchasing an additional 116,955 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 255,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,839 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Danaher by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 219,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,880,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,822,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, CFO Daniel L. Comas sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $3,739,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,765.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 10,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,013,055.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,491 shares in the company, valued at $10,102,873.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,007 shares of company stock worth $15,202,163. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DHR opened at $100.72 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $110.86. The company has a market cap of $70.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.54.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/legal-general-group-plc-increases-position-in-danaher-co-dhr.html.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.