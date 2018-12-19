Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK) & Altice USA (ATUS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) and Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and Altice USA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Broadband Corp Series C $13.09 million 1,060.39 $2.03 billion N/A N/A Altice USA $9.33 billion 1.33 $1.52 billion $0.02 870.00

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Altice USA.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and Altice USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Broadband Corp Series C 9,562.04% 20.10% 17.64% Altice USA 21.73% -3.36% -0.45%

Risk & Volatility

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altice USA has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.0% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of Altice USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of Altice USA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and Altice USA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Broadband Corp Series C 0 0 0 0 N/A Altice USA 0 2 15 1 2.94

Altice USA has a consensus price target of $24.92, suggesting a potential upside of 43.21%. Given Altice USA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Altice USA is more favorable than Liberty Broadband Corp Series C.

Summary

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C beats Altice USA on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understanding the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices; enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system. It also provides Geospatial Insights, a location intelligence and data insights service for enterprises, research and consulting firms, financial institutions, and advertisers to understand, measure, and optimize the performance of businesses; benchmark performance against competitors; enhance customer experience; advertise to, and target existing and prospective customers; and measure the efficacy of advertising campaigns in driving real-world actions. The Charter segment offers subscription-based video services comprising video on demand, high definition television, and digital video recorder service; and local and long distance calling, voicemail, call waiting, caller ID, call forwarding, and other voice services, as well as international calling services. It also provides Internet services, which comprises an in-home Wi-Fi product that provides customers with high performance wireless routers; out-of-home Wi-Fi service for Internet customers at designated hot spots; and a security suite that offers protection against computer viruses and spyware. In addition, this segment offers Internet access, data networking, video entertainment, and business telephone services; fiber connectivity to cellular towers and office buildings; and advertising services on cable television networks and digital outlets, as well as regional sports and news networks distribution, and security and home management services. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company also offers wireless routers and Internet security software; and pay television services, which include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks, and advanced digital pay television services, such as video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view. In addition, it provides Ethernet, data transport, IP-based virtual private networks, Internet access, and telephony services; hosted telephony, managed Wi-Fi, managed desktop and server backup services; managed collaboration services, including audio and Web conferencing; managed services, including business e-mail, hosted private branch exchange, Web space storage, and network security monitoring; data-driven television, digital, and other multi-platform advertising services; and data-driven and audience-based advertising solutions. Further, the company operates local news channels, as well as traffic and weather channels; News12.com, a destination for local news on the Web; and News 12 To Go, a mobile app for phones and tablets. Altice USA, Inc. is headquartered in Long Island City, New York. Altice USA, Inc. operates independently of Altice N.V. as of June 8, 2018.

