Liberty Tax Inc (TAXA) Major Shareholder Cannell Capital Llc Acquires 12,184 Shares

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 12,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $144,624.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 11th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 12,259 shares of Liberty Tax stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $143,798.07.

Shares of TAXA stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Liberty Tax Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Tax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th.

About Liberty Tax

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

