Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for XPS Pensions Group (XPS)

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Monday.

LON XPS opened at GBX 160 ($2.09) on Monday.

About XPS Pensions Group

XPS Pensions Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

