Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 373,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,238 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $102,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LGND. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,264,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $676,405,000 after buying an additional 251,145 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,026,000 after buying an additional 230,725 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 536,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,300,000 after buying an additional 96,048 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,423,000 after buying an additional 64,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 927,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,068,000 after buying an additional 54,990 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.43.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.88, for a total value of $3,286,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,863,665.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.04, for a total value of $687,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,095.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,609,135. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LGND stock opened at $133.56 on Wednesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.23 and a fifty-two week high of $278.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.29. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 73.78% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $45.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

