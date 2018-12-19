LightChain Price Up 13.8% Over Last Week (LIGHT)

LightChain (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last week, LightChain has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. LightChain has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $285,912.00 worth of LightChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LightChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009416 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.07 or 0.02392330 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00146731 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00180566 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000112 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026743 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026774 BTC.

LightChain Profile

LightChain’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. LightChain’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne. The official website for LightChain is www.lightchain.one.

Buying and Selling LightChain

LightChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LightChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LightChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LightChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

