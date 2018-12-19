Lightning Bitcoin Market Cap Reaches $0.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $2.74 or 0.00071499 BTC on popular exchanges including BtcTrade.im, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $428,685.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00796788 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00019201 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00001242 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00017610 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

