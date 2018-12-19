Limoneira (LMNR) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-0.52 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $129-129 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129 million.Limoneira also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.75-0.85 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on LMNR. BidaskClub cut Limoneira from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Limoneira from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised Limoneira from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $31.00 price target on Limoneira and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.01. The company had a trading volume of 108,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.39 million, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In other Limoneira news, major shareholder Calavo Growers Inc sold 8,275 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $197,276.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,720,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,011,832.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W.H. Merriman sold 2,200 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $61,622.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at $34,116.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Fresh Lemons segment markets and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers.

