Lino Anthony Saputo Purchases 1,100 Shares of National Bank of Canada (NA) Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Director Lino Anthony Saputo acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$58.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,350.00.

TSE:NA opened at C$57.66 on Wednesday. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$57.25 and a twelve month high of C$65.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.08%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$67.00.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

