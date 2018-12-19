LiteBitcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $10,466.00 (LBTC)

LiteBitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 33.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. During the last week, LiteBitcoin has traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar. LiteBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $10,466.00 and approximately $353.00 worth of LiteBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiteBitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00024058 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000210 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LiteBitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. LiteBitcoin’s total supply is 172,585,874 coins and its circulating supply is 28,940,333 coins. LiteBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LiteBitcoin is www.lbtc.info.

LiteBitcoin Coin Trading

LiteBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

