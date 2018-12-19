Lockheed Martin (LMT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $276.72

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $276.72 and last traded at $274.89, with a volume of 1204932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $279.47.

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $386.00 price objective on Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $391.00 to $394.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.83. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 2,680.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.02%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Bruce L. Tanner sold 11,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total transaction of $3,456,013.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,608,247.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

