Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Acquires 144,238 Shares of ArcelorMittal SA (MT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) by 360.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,238 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $5,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 10.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 9.5% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 401,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 15.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

MT stock opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.60. ArcelorMittal SA has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $37.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.23.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.11). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal SA will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Acquires 144,238 Shares of ArcelorMittal SA (MT)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/lombard-odier-asset-management-usa-corp-acquires-144238-shares-of-arcelormittal-sa-mt.html.

ArcelorMittal Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.