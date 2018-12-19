Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Has $4.09 Million Holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 59.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,171 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 125.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,275,526 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $473,237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169,326 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 32.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,675,628 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $697,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,335 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 37.9% in the third quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 3,394,180 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $173,171,000 after acquiring an additional 933,679 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 216.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 569,385 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,050,000 after acquiring an additional 389,315 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 373.8% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 435,301 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,150,000 after acquiring an additional 343,420 shares during the period. 7.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto stock opened at $47.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.99. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Investec cut Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

