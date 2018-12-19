Lovesac (LOVE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05, Morningstar.com reports.

LOVE opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $28.88.

Several research firms recently commented on LOVE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Lovesac in a report on Monday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Satori Capital, Llc sold 47,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $863,692.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sac Acquisition Llc sold 583,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $10,536,795.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,066,606 shares of company stock valued at $19,252,238.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $830,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Lovesac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $749,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,561,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,365,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

