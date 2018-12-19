Lovesac (LOVE) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $27.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.05% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $28.88.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sac Acquisition Llc sold 583,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $10,536,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Satori Capital, Llc sold 47,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $863,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,066,606 shares of company stock valued at $19,252,238 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $749,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $667,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $830,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lovesac by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 152,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 52,216 shares during the period. 31.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

