LPL Financial LLC Acquires 9,897 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (IWX)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $7,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWX. FMR LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $206,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $431,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $961,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $47.94 and a twelve month high of $55.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.3832 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This is an increase from iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

