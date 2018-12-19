LPL Financial LLC Sells 58,326 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 312,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,326 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $8,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter valued at $258,000.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Shares of PCY stock opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is a boost from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/lpl-financial-llc-sells-58326-shares-of-invesco-emerging-markets-sovereign-debt-etf-pcy.html.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.