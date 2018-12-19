LTC Properties Inc (LTC) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on December 31st

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) announced a dividend on Monday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th.

LTC Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 75.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.0%.

NYSE LTC opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.91. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $34.46 and a twelve month high of $47.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.13.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. LTC Properties had a net margin of 86.31% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $34.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LTC. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a self-administered real estate investment trust that primarily invests in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financing and structured finance solutions including mezzanine lending. At September 30, 2018, LTC had 199 investments located in 28 states, comprising 103 assisted living communities, 95 skilled nursing centers and 1 behavioral health care hospital.

