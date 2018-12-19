LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $94.00. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $101.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

NYSE LYB opened at $82.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $81.05 and a 12-month high of $121.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc bought 2,186,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.60 per share, with a total value of $209,074,618.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.63 per share, for a total transaction of $443,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,401,236 shares of company stock valued at $418,531,263 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 101.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,467,000 after acquiring an additional 55,533,112 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $385,453,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $189,804,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 98.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,662,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $272,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,755 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 36.3% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,520,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,349,000 after acquiring an additional 670,971 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

