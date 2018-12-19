M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $241,000 Stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the second quarter worth $296,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 172.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 99,707 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the second quarter worth $383,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEDG stock opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of -0.42. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $70.74.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.19 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 33.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEDG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, the United States, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company's DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers and inverters, as well as a cloud-based monitoring platform.

