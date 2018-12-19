M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes $209,000 Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,120,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,098,000 after purchasing an additional 236,598 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,861,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,202,000 after purchasing an additional 830,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,452,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,987,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,512,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,587,000 after purchasing an additional 279,259 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain purchased 18,900 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,995,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,971,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernt Reitan sold 1,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total transaction of $168,183.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RCL stock opened at $105.48 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12-month low of $97.48 and a 12-month high of $135.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 37.18%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RCL. Wolfe Research set a $151.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.43.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/m-holdings-securities-inc-takes-209000-position-in-royal-caribbean-cruises-ltd-rcl.html.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.