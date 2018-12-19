Macerich (MAC) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The stock traded as low as $43.38 and last traded at $43.65, with a volume of 73967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.89.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MAC. ValuEngine lowered Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Mizuho set a $51.00 price target on Macerich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Macerich to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.34.

In other news, CEO Arthur M. Coppola sold 105,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $5,256,529.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $516,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAC. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Macerich by 17.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 243.9% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 14,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,488 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,526,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Macerich by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,298,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,770,000 after acquiring an additional 43,760 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $242.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.02 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. Macerich’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Macerich Co will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. This is an increase from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.34%.

Macerich Company Profile (NYSE:MAC)

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 52 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 48 regional shopping centers.

