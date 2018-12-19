Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 105,761 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,273,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,761 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $54,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $58.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.80.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.48%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BWA. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price target on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BorgWarner to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.79.

In other BorgWarner news, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 7,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $302,526.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 10,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $400,019.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,137.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,475 shares of company stock worth $1,526,992. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

