Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $48.02 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 16.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 553,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110,053 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $48,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in Eaton by 2,675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

NYSE ETN opened at $68.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $67.70 and a one year high of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $48.02 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/mackenzie-financial-corp-has-48-02-million-holdings-in-eaton-co-plc-etn.html.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.