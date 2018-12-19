Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $64 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 826,911 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 87,490 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $64,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 541.3% during the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8,000.0% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1,472.7% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $61.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a PE ratio of 103.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $50.18 and a 12 month high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The energy producer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 203.33%.

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.12.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

