Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 84,946 Shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,439,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 84,946 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust worth $101,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 20,204 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,882,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,076,000 after acquiring an additional 893,130 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 771,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 72,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 189,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 106,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $64.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.37 million. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 64.71%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RPT. ValuEngine upgraded Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

