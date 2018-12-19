Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in ABB Ltd (ABB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,558,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83,289 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in ABB were worth $84,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ABB by 296.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,230,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,081,000 after acquiring an additional 920,247 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,387,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ABB by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in ABB by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 4.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABB. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, DNB Markets initiated coverage on ABB in a report on Monday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.34.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The company has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). ABB had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. Research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, industrial automation, and power grid products worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

