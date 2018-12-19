Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $89.36 Million Stake in MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 32.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,713,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645,034 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $89,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,467,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,014 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 270,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,513,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 552,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,355,000 after buying an additional 70,105 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $524,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. MGIC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.77.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 48.63%. The company had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Lehman purchased 7,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $81,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,871.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 price objective on MGIC Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Sunday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on MGIC Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

