Magnachip Semiconductor Sees Unusually High Options Volume (MX)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,941 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,887% compared to the typical volume of 148 put options.

MX stock opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $232.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.44. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $13.35.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 108.44% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MX shares. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from $12.00 to $9.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.47.

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp acquired 515,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,605,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MX. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 760,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 355,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $2,649,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 509,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 251,200 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $2,384,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 125,488 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

