Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU) Receives $56.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MBUU. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.50 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, September 17th.

In other news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 12,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $551,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 10,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $506,135.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,766,000 after purchasing an additional 58,781 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 10.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,280,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,700,000 after purchasing an additional 115,989 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 24.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 806,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,115,000 after purchasing an additional 156,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,870,000 after purchasing an additional 25,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBUU opened at $34.72 on Friday. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $761.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

