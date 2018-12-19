Maltese Capital Management LLC Has $3.63 Million Position in Triumph Bancorp Inc (TBK)

Maltese Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,300 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TBK. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 1,234.8% in the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TBK opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $30.81 and a twelve month high of $44.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $67.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Loren Davis acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.31 per share, with a total value of $52,965.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $227,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.38.

Triumph Bancorp Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

