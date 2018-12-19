Maltese Capital Management LLC Has $4.16 Million Stake in Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK)

Maltese Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,000 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 32,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HTBK shares. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Heritage Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $514.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.46.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.56 million. Analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 55.00%.

In other news, Director Steven L. Hallgrimson purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $90,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,257.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $293,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 32,001 shares of company stock worth $451,637. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

