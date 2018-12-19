Mammoth Resources Corp (CVE:MTH) shares fell 25% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 150,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 255% from the average session volume of 42,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Get Mammoth Resources alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/mammoth-resources-mth-stock-price-down-25.html.

Mammoth Resources Company Profile (CVE:MTH)

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico and other jurisdictions in the Americas. It holds 66 2/3% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of 3 concessions, including Mapy 1, Mapy 2, and Fernanda covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares of land located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.