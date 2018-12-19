Man Group plc Has $20.04 Million Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,453 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $20,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,264.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 89,845 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $165,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 185.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $200,000.

In other news, Director Charles Z. Fedak sold 3,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.74, for a total transaction of $458,208.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,343.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.57, for a total transaction of $542,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,711.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,045 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,076 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $118.36 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.07 and a fifty-two week high of $154.06. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.90. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

