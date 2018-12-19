Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Shares Down 8.4%

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) fell 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.17. 1,377,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 949,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRNS. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $19.00 price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $140.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 3.18.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 316.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,774 shares during the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $17,741,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 673.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,033,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 899,780 shares during the last quarter. VHCP Management III LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $6,723,000. Finally, VHCP Management II LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $2,441,000. 68.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/marinus-pharmaceuticals-mrns-shares-down-8-4.html.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three different dose forms: intravenous (IV), capsule, and liquid.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.