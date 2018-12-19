Marks and Spencer Group’s (MKS) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the retailer’s stock.

MKS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 308.73 ($4.03).

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 254.90 ($3.33) on Tuesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 274.30 ($3.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 397.80 ($5.20).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th.

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Steve Rowe sold 38,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 283 ($3.70), for a total transaction of £108,043.74 ($141,178.28).

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

