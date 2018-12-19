Marquette Asset Management LLC Invests $315,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 14.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,896,058,000 after buying an additional 181,931 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Booking by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,153,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,289,137,000 after purchasing an additional 69,748 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Booking by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,111,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,204,990,000 after buying an additional 423,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Booking by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 993,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,013,218,000 after buying an additional 234,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 690,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,370,658,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,769.42 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,701.01 and a one year high of $2,228.99. The firm has a market cap of $80.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $37.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.37 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $34.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 89.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Booking and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,100.00 target price for the company. Wedbush set a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Booking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Booking to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,240.00 target price (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Booking presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,157.57.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,796.66, for a total value of $528,218.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 882 shares of company stock worth $1,608,773 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/marquette-asset-management-llc-invests-315000-in-booking-holdings-inc-bkng.html.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.