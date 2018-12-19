Marquette Asset Management LLC Sells 1,054 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 2.0% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $136.85 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $136.16 and a one year high of $173.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.4693 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

