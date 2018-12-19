Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Holdings in Infinera Corp. (INFN)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 215,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Infinera as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Infinera by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,318,728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,526,000 after buying an additional 918,279 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Infinera by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 36,785 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infinera by 28.1% during the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,377,000 after buying an additional 551,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Infinera by 34.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 972,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,101,000 after buying an additional 249,104 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Infinera news, CEO Thomas J. Fallon acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $231,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Jandro acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $169,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 179,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,218.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $675,900. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on INFN shares. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Infinera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. Infinera Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $200.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.57 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.18% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Infinera Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

