Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 16,029 Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,029 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 2,356.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 330.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $122.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Stephens set a $90.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.86.

NYSE EXP opened at $61.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.36 and a 12 month high of $122.49.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $381.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.04 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 9.48%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 16,029 Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/marshall-wace-llp-buys-shares-of-16029-eagle-materials-inc-exp.html.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.