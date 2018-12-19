Marshall Wace LLP Takes $1.68 Million Position in SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 144,763 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.22% of SunCoke Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 217,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 39.0% during the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 37.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 12.4% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 933.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Shares of SXC stock opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. SunCoke Energy Inc has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $565.25 million, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.71.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

SXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SunCoke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/marshall-wace-llp-takes-1-68-million-position-in-suncoke-energy-inc-sxc.html.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.