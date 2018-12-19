Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys New Stake in Esterline Technologies Co. (ESL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Esterline Technologies Co. (NYSE:ESL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Esterline Technologies during the second quarter worth $4,733,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Esterline Technologies by 11.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,486,000 after purchasing an additional 24,774 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Esterline Technologies during the third quarter worth $240,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Esterline Technologies during the second quarter worth $3,395,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Esterline Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Advisors Lp First sold 99,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total transaction of $11,701,426.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian D. Reid sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $547,605.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,076 shares of company stock valued at $27,457,271 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Esterline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Esterline Technologies from $85.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Esterline Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $122.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Esterline Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.91 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esterline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Esterline Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

Shares of NYSE ESL opened at $121.50 on Wednesday. Esterline Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $67.15 and a twelve month high of $122.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The aerospace company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.49. Esterline Technologies had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $535.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Esterline Technologies’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Esterline Technologies Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

About Esterline Technologies

Esterline Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and systems primarily for aerospace and defense customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials. The Avionics & Controls segment offers global positioning systems, head-up displays, enhanced vision systems, and electronic flight management systems for control and display applications; lighted push-button and rotary switches, keyboards, lighted indicators, panels, and displays; and control sticks, grips, wheels, and switching systems.

