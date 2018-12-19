Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys Shares of 24,351 Grupo Televisa SAB (TV)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,037,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,106,000 after purchasing an additional 682,500 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 246.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 5,338,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,010,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,037 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,946,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,747,000 after acquiring an additional 255,438 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,734,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. 50.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grupo Televisa SAB alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a report on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Televisa SAB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of TV stock opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Grupo Televisa SAB had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Televisa SAB will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/marshall-wace-north-america-l-p-buys-shares-of-24351-grupo-televisa-sab-tv.html.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.