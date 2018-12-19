Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys Shares of 419 Markel Co. (MKL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 636.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,007.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $990.37 and a 1-year high of $1,228.32.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $28.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $21.45. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 14.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 29.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,361.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $1,300.00 price objective on Markel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,265.25.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,096.50 per share, with a total value of $274,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,832. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.55, for a total value of $119,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,156,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 349 shares of company stock worth $386,027. Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

