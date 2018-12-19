Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $547,000 Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150,402 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEI. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 226.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 6,615,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,821,000 after buying an additional 4,587,109 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,524,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,959,000 after buying an additional 1,419,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,239,000 after buying an additional 569,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,613,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,819,000 after buying an additional 504,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEI. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.45.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $41.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $223.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.50 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Douglas Emmett’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

