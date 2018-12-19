Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th.

Marvell Technology Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Marvell Technology Group has a payout ratio of 27.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marvell Technology Group to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.26. 422,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,984,569. Marvell Technology Group has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $851.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 16th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Citigroup upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.69 to $25.18 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. engages in the business of providing semiconductors to high-performance application-specific standard products. It focuses on the development of complex System-on-a-Chip devices leveraging extensive technology portfolio of intellectual property in the areas of analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and stand alone integrated circuits.

